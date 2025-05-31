Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $303.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

