Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 516 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.61 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

