Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

