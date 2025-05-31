Somerset Trust Co Has $675,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 9,873.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 346,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 343,294 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

