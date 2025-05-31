NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $354,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Strategy
In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and have sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Strategy Price Performance
MSTR stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.40 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 3.79.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Strategy Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
