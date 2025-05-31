Somerset Trust Co Purchases 1,412 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 150.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $422,743. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Chewy Trading Up 1.8%

Chewy stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

