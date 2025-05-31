NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 108 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

