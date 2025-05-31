California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $50.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

