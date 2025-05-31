SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GLD opened at $303.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

