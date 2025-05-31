The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $31,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

