First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trimble by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

