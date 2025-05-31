Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,358,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

