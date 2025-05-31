The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.0% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,513,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 218,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,238,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

