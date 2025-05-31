Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

