Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,359 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock opened at $212.71 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

