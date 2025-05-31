Waycross Investment Management Co Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

