Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises about 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.50.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $384.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.01. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $390.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.