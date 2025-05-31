Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

