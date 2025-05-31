Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

