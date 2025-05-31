Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $197,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,265,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1%

GD opened at $278.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.