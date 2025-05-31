Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SYF opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

