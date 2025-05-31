Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $415,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.8%

BATS UJAN opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

