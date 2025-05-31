IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.