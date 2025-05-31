IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IFG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

