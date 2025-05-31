BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 448,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 219,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.39.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

