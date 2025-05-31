Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $11.47 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 489,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.5%

KIM stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

