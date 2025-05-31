EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $471.20 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.47.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

