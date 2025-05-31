Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.50 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,346. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

