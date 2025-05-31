Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.10 EPS.
Shares of SCVL opened at $19.25 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.
