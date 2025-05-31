Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.10 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL opened at $19.25 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,918 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

