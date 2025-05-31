Rothschild Investment LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

