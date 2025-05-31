Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $451.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $44.51.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Institutional Trading of Caleres

In related news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 143.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on CAL

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.