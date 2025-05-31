Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.110 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 13.8%

COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cooper Companies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.