GAP (NYSE:GAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07, RTT News reports. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

GAP Trading Down 19.8%

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. GAP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $66,434.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,816.78. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $818,133.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181.56. The trade was a 99.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,854. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.