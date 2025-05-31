VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $141,282.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $141,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,758. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $270.32 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.58 and a 12 month high of $288.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $2,894,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

