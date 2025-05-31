Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

