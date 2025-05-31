Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $422.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

