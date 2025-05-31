Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.09% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

