iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $177.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $177.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.