Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

