Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 298,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

