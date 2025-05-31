Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $11,503,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,391.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,800,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 2.1%

PAUG opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

