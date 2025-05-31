First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 954,342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 427,877 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

