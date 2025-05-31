Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 10,153 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,991,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,134,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

