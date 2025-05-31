Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $39,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,773,000 after buying an additional 679,462 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,035 shares of company stock valued at $160,322,465 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

