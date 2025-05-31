Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 28,813 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rothschild Investment LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1741 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

