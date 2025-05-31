Rothschild Investment LLC Has $19.09 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

