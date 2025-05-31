Global Financial Private Client LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.