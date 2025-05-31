Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher Sells 15,000 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,753 shares in the company, valued at $160,011.11. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 20,200 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $61,206.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 21,037 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

LTRN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BIOS Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

