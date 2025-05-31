Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$56,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$47,668.50.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CMG opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$544.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. CIBC decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.