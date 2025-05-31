Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $55,735.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $113.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.30. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Matson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Matson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,328,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

