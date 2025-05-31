Summit Global Investments Sells 321 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3%

NOW opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $899.20 and a 200 day moving average of $975.24. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.62, for a total transaction of $717,347.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,842.10. The trade was a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,038. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

